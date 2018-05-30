PODCAST: Behind the Front - Air Quality

Did you know there is an air quality meteorologist? They are responsible for issuing the air quality forecast each day, based on the Air quality index. J-P Dice speaks with Matt Lacke, an air pollution meteorologist in Jefferson County, who explains why air quality is so important during the summer. And what factors determine issuing a code yellow, code orange, etc.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
A 10-year-old girl from Jefferson County and her dog are back home after they wandered away early Wednesday morning.More >>
A 10-year-old girl from Jefferson County and her dog are back home after they wandered away early Wednesday morning.More >>
Check out the full schedule for WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks for summer 2018!More >>
Check out the full schedule for WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks for summer 2018!More >>
Did you know there is an air quality meteorologist? They are responsible for issuing the air quality forecast each day, based on the air quality index.More >>
Did you know there is an air quality meteorologist? They are responsible for issuing the air quality forecast each day, based on the air quality index.More >>
FIRST ALERT: A Flash Flood Warning is issued this morning for Southeastern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama, Northeastern Hale County in west central Alabama and Central Bibb County in central Alabama.More >>
FIRST ALERT: A Flash Flood Warning is issued this morning for Southeastern Tuscaloosa County in west central Alabama, Northeastern Hale County in west central Alabama and Central Bibb County in central Alabama.More >>
The excitement surrounding the 22nd Annual Rickwood Classic has turned to uncertainty as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto drenches Birmingham.More >>
The excitement surrounding the 22nd Annual Rickwood Classic has turned to uncertainty as the remnants of Subtropical Storm Alberto drenches Birmingham.More >>