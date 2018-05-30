PODCAST: Behind the Front - Air Quality

Did you know there is an air quality meteorologist? They are responsible for issuing the air quality forecast each day, based on the Air quality index. J-P Dice speaks with Matt Lacke, an air pollution meteorologist in Jefferson County, who explains why air quality is so important during the summer. And what factors determine issuing a code yellow, code orange, etc.

