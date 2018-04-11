PODCAST: Behind the Front - False Alarms

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Kevin Laws, NWS Birmingham Science Operations Officer, on how the National Weather Service is working to reduce the false alarm rate on tornado warnings. Hear their full conversation below.
You can also subscribe and download the show on your favorite podcast streaming apps.
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com.
PODCAST: Behind the Front - Storm Anxiety
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Kevin Laws, NWS Birmingham Science Operations Officer, on how the National Weather Service is working to reduce the false alarm rate on tornado warnings.More >>
WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Kevin Laws, NWS Birmingham Science Operations Officer, on how the National Weather Service is working to reduce the false alarm rate on tornado warnings.More >>
WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. In the first episode of Behind the Front, J-P speaks with Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist at UAB, about how past weather events can lead to severe anxiety.More >>
WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, is going beyond the forecast. In the first episode of Behind the Front, J-P speaks with Dr. Josh Klapow, a clinical psychologist at UAB, about how past weather events can lead to severe anxiety.More >>
It started off cool, but temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunshine and dry air in place. I expect high temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon.More >>
It started off cool, but temperatures are warming up quickly thanks to sunshine and dry air in place. I expect high temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon.More >>
The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom.More >>
The latest updates from the WBRC First Alert Newsroom.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>
One westbound lane of I-20 near the 203 mile marker is now open following a crash that killed two people, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.More >>