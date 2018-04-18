PODCAST: Behind the Front - Forecasting Fears

When you hear a weather forecast, how do you perceive the message?

WBRC First Alert Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Dr. Laura Myers, of the University of Alabama, on how people react to weather messaging, especially during severe weather season. Listen to the full conversation, which includes everything from how the different colors on the map affect you, and comparing each storm to past events, below.

