PODCAST: Behind the Front - Warning Sirens

How often have you heard the screeching sounds of a tornado siren? They sound scary, and certainly get your attention. But now there's a growing push to get rid of them, due to technological advances in alerting you of severe weather. J-P Dice discusses the future of warning sirens, with Jefferson County EMA Director, Jim Coker.

