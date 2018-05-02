PODCAST: Behind the Front - Warning Sirens

How often have you heard the screeching sounds of a tornado siren? They sound scary, and certainly get your attention. But now there's a growing push to get rid of them, due to technological advances in alerting you of severe weather. J-P Dice discusses the future of warning sirens, with Jefferson County EMA Director, Jim Coker.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday morning.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
