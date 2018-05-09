PODCAST: Behind the Front – Tornado Paths & Storm Chasing

Do tornadoes follow the same paths? J-P Dice speaks with Dr. Tim Coleman, of the University of Alabama Huntsville, on his research into tornado tracks. Dr. Coleman also shares some of his wildest memories from storm chasing across America.
