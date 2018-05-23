PODCAST: Behind the Front - Alabama Meteorologists

How do meteorologists work together across the state? WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Josh Johnson, Chief Meteorologist from WSFA in Montgomery, and Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist from WAFF in Huntsville, on how stations across Alabama work together during major severe weather events.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
