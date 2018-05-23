PODCAST: Behind the Front - Alabama Meteorologists - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

PODCAST: Behind the Front - Alabama Meteorologists

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
How do meteorologists work together across the state? WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Josh Johnson, Chief Meteorologist from WSFA in Montgomery, and Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist from WAFF in Huntsville, on how stations across Alabama work together during major severe weather events.

    How do meteorologists work together across the state? WBRC First Alert Chief Meteorologist, J-P Dice, speaks with Josh Johnson, Chief Meteorologist from WSFA in Montgomery, and Brad Travis, Chief Meteorologist from WAFF in Huntsville, on how stations across Alabama work together during major severe weather events.

