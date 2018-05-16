PODCAST: Behind the Front – Women in STEM

Are you familiar with STEM? It refers to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For years it’s been male-dominated field. But an ongoing push has led to more women landing science-related jobs. J-P Dice speaks with meteorologist, Jill Gilardi, on discovering a passion for science and facing obstacles throughout her career.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Previous Episodes

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.