PODCAST: Behind the Front – Women in STEM

Are you familiar with STEM? It refers to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For years it’s been male-dominated field. But an ongoing push has led to more women landing science-related jobs. J-P Dice speaks with meteorologist, Jill Gilardi, on discovering a passion for science and facing obstacles throughout her career.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
The 31st annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day celebration will be held at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus Wednesday, May 16 from 9:00 am until 1:30 pm.More >>
The 31st annual Senior Citizens Appreciation Day celebration will be held at the Bryant Conference Center on the University of Alabama campus Wednesday, May 16 from 900 am until 130 pm.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
National champion Alabama will face Louisville in ABC's first Saturday Night Football game, and Miami plays LSU on Sunday night of the season-opening weekend.More >>
Are you familiar with STEM? It refers to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For years it’s been male-dominated field. But an ongoing push has led to more women landing science-related jobs.More >>
Are you familiar with STEM? It refers to the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. For years it’s been male-dominated field. But an ongoing push has led to more women landing science-related jobs.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect who they say tied up an elderly woman during a Mother's Day burglary.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are searching for a suspect who they say tied up an elderly woman during a Mother's Day burglary.More >>
There is a heavy presence at a Bessemer home as police investigate an unknown matter.More >>
There is a heavy presence at a Bessemer home as police investigate an unknown matter.More >>