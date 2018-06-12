Behind the Front: Predicting an active hurricane season

How do you plan for a hurricane? J-P Dice speaks with David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist for FOX 8 New Orleans, on forecasting tropical weather, the frustrations of inaccurate reports on social media, and the job of "explaining uncertainty" to viewers.

J-P and David also discuss covering severe weather in both Miami and New Orleans, and how far technology has come in helping to prepare for the unpredictable nature of hurricanes.

