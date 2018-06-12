Behind the Front: Predicting an active hurricane season

How do you plan for a hurricane? J-P Dice speaks with David Bernard, Chief Meteorologist for FOX 8 New Orleans, on forecasting tropical weather, the frustrations of inaccurate reports on social media, and the job of "explaining uncertainty" to viewers.
J-P and David also discuss covering severe weather in both Miami and New Orleans, and how far technology has come in helping to prepare for the unpredictable nature of hurricanes.
Listen to the episode above. If you don't see the player, click here.
Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.
You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.
Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn
Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM
And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.
Ep. 1 - Storm Anxiety | Ep. 2 - False Alarms | Ep. 3 - Forecasting Fears
Ep. 4 - April 27th Tornadoes | Ep. 5 - Warning Sirens | Ep. 6 - Tornado Paths & Storm Chasing
Ep. 7 - Women in STEM | Ep. 8 - Alabama Meteorologists | Ep. 9 - Air Quality
Ep. 10 - Hurricane Hunter Pilot
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
Art Faulkner, retired director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is now responding to critics of this video where he claims some manufactured homes can be as safe or even safer than other site built homes during severe weather.More >>
Art Faulkner, retired director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency is now responding to critics of this video where he claims some manufactured homes can be as safe or even safer than other site built homes during severe weather.More >>
A disturbance rotating across our area will bring more clouds and scattered showers overnight and into the morning hours. A storm can’t be ruled out, but I’m expecting mostly showers and scattered downpours. Areas of fog will also be possible as a very muggy and moist air mass remains in place.More >>
A disturbance rotating across our area will bring more clouds and scattered showers overnight and into the morning hours. A storm can’t be ruled out, but I’m expecting mostly showers and scattered downpours. Areas of fog will also be possible as a very muggy and moist air mass remains in place.More >>
A company in Birmingham is on a mission to outkick the competition with respect to shopping online.More >>
A company in Birmingham is on a mission to outkick the competition with respect to shopping online.More >>
What can you do with $20 million in high school athletics? Alabaster City Schools is showing you with Thompson High School.More >>
What can you do with $20 million in high school athletics? Alabaster City Schools is showing you with Thompson High School.More >>
One of the keys to innovation and new jobs in our area may be something you've never thought about: broadband internet access.More >>
One of the keys to innovation and new jobs in our area may be something you've never thought about: broadband internet access.More >>