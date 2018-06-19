Behind the Front: The Ballad of Wes Wyatt

Music and Meteorology. J-P Dice speaks with First Alert teammate, Wes Wyatt, on growing up in Tuscaloosa County, his love of music, and where his love for weather started. Plus, Wes reflects on his first day as the Chief Meteorologist at WTOK in Meridian, MS, which fell on Sept. 11th, 2001.

