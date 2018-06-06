PODCAST: Behind the Front - Hurricane Hunters Pilot

Most people leave the coast when a tropical storm or hurricane is heading their way. Imagine if your job was to fly right into one! J-P Dice speaks with Captain Will Simmons, a pilot with the U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters, on how flying into these storms can reveal vital information on each tropical system.
The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season officially began on June 1st.
