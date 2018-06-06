PODCAST: Behind the Front - Hurricane Hunters Pilot

Most people leave the coast when a tropical storm or hurricane is heading their way. Imagine if your job was to fly right into one! J-P Dice speaks with Captain Will Simmons, a pilot with the U.S. Air Force Hurricane Hunters, on how flying into these storms can reveal vital information on each tropical system.

The 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season officially began on June 1st.

Subscribe to Behind the Front

Hear new episodes of Behind the Front each Wednesday. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

Podbean | Overcast | Pocket Casts | Player FM

And if you have any questions or topics you'd like to hear discussed on the show, email us at behindthefront@wbrc.com. If you're enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

Previous Episodes

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.