Hospital based violence intervention program gets millions in additional funding

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Both the city council and Jefferson County Department of Health have recognized gun violence as a serious problem in our city.

Just this week, both groups announced they will funnel millions into a conflict resolution program that would take place inside local hospitals.

We have told you about the “Violence Intervention and Prevention Partners” program a handful of times before.

The city announcing this week they will provide $2.1 million in the American Rescue Plan Act funding over the next three years and the Jefferson County Department of Health will be committing $1.1 million annually to help sustain the program.

“The city is putting their money where their mouth is on making sure these programs are funded and that hopefully these programs are successful,” said City Councilman Hunter Williams

Jefferson County Health Officer Mark Wilson says the funds will be key in allowing the program to secure more personnel and councilors to help advise patients and family’s after their loved ones are struck by gunfire. The extra money will also boost the resources available for those shot.

“UAB Hospital trauma center has had over 1,000 gun shot wounds per year in recent years. That is not all Jefferson county, but a majority of it is. So it is a huge problem,” stated Dr. Mark Wilson

Dr. Wilson stresses that while progress may be slow, the need for these programs is very real.

“Gun violence or violence in general is like an infectious disease. It infects one person but then spreads to other people. It can fester and it can come back in the same person. So we are trying to interrupt the spread of this virus and also help that one person heal.”

The program has been helping patients since spring of this year and its one of the many the city has helped fund to try and increase conflict resolution skills in the Magic City.

