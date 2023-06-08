Hospital based violence intervention

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A transparent look at the initial impact of gun violence on victims, and the work behind the headlines to make sure the cycle doesn’t continue.

28 year old Jahmar Dejarnette, who is still recovering from gunshot wounds suffered four months ago, showed the gunshot wounds he suffered with a number of his internal organs being hit.

It was there while on his hospital bed that he met Carmone Owens. Owens is is with the Offender Alumni Association, which is now partnering with the Jefferson County Health Department for a hospital based intervention program.

“It was terrible because I had never had tubes down my throat before,” stated Dejarnette. “I had to have tubes because I ended up getting an infection in my stomach. With the infection in my stomach, it didn’t allow me to keep anything down. No liquids, no food.”

It was an opportune time for Owens to talk to Dejarnette. The goal is to discourage retaliation, and to put others on a path of a bright future.

“UAB trauma refers a client to us,” said Owens. “They sign and say they want to talk to us. We go to the bedside and meet them where they are. We begin the conversation there because there are so many different emotions and emotional states a person may be in. But, what we start with is that we are here to help you recover from this, and go forward from there.”

I asked Owens, “What was the first thing Jahmar said to you to make you listen?”

“Great things are going to come. He says that all the time.”

