WBRC FOX6 News Paid Internship Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC and Gray Television are currently accepting applications for the paid internship program known as the Future Focus Internship Program at WBRC FOX6 News.

Interns may apply for internships in the areas of:

News

Engineering/IT

Paid interns will have the opportunity to receive real-life, hands-on training. Gray Television is always hiring however, these internship positions are limited and in great demand. Candidates must apply online at Future Focus Internship. Click here to apply.

Applicants will be accepted for the spring, summer and fall semesters.

Interns will work no more than 30 hours per week for 8-12 weeks during the semester.

Deadlines to apply are: Spring – November 20th, Summer – March 20th, Fall – June 20th

“At Gray, our people are our single greatest resource; through this new paid internship program, we hope to continue to attract the best and brightest young people who aspire to be journalists and broadcasters,” Gray Television Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell, Jr. said. “We are proud to offer Gray interns the opportunity for hands-on learning about the industry, our company, and our corporate culture while developing the next generation of broadcasters. In turn, I have no doubt that we will also learn a great deal from every individual who takes part in this program,” Howell added. “My fondest hope is that through this effort, we will find the future leadership of this company and that they will continue to grow with Gray throughout their careers.”

More information for educators and students is available at https://gray.tv/careers.

