LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

WBRC FOX6 News Paid Internship Program

By Jenna Wood
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC and Gray Television are currently accepting applications for the paid internship program known as the Future Focus Internship Program at WBRC FOX6 News.

Interns may apply for internships in the areas of:

  • News
  • Engineering/IT

Paid interns will have the opportunity to receive real-life, hands-on training. Gray Television is always hiring however, these internship positions are limited and in great demand. Candidates must apply online at Future Focus Internship. Click here to apply.

Applicants will be accepted for the spring, summer and fall semesters.

Interns will work no more than 30 hours per week for 8-12 weeks during the semester.

Deadlines to apply are: Spring – November 20th, Summer – March 20th, Fall – June 20th

“At Gray, our people are our single greatest resource; through this new paid internship program, we hope to continue to attract the best and brightest young people who aspire to be journalists and broadcasters,” Gray Television Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell, Jr. said. “We are proud to offer Gray interns the opportunity for hands-on learning about the industry, our company, and our corporate culture while developing the next generation of broadcasters. In turn, I have no doubt that we will also learn a great deal from every individual who takes part in this program,” Howell added. “My fondest hope is that through this effort, we will find the future leadership of this company and that they will continue to grow with Gray throughout their careers.”

More information for educators and students is available at https://gray.tv/careers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot and killed in Bessemer
Man found shot dead in Bessemer identified
BA.2 is the name of the new COVID variant rapidly growing overseas that's just starting to grow...
COVID-19 variant BA.2 spreading worldwide
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
FIRST ALERT: Storms return Wednesday evening
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Crews battle wildfire in Shelby County
Crews battle Stone Gate Fire in Shelby County

Latest News

WBRC FOX6 News extends local news programming with additional half-hour on Sunday mornings
WBRC FOX6 News hires Nate Mills as Creative Service Director
Good Day Living - About Us
Good Day Living - About Us
CDC releases new guidance for holiday gatherings, travel
CDC offers holiday recommendations for COVID-19