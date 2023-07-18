LawCall
Oh My Goat! Birmingham, Mountain Brook Police try to corral animal

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - This story isn’t about The G.O.A.T., but it is a story about a goat that’s been spotted at several locations in Birmingham and Mountain Brook. A viewer says it jumped out of his owner’s car window Monday night.

Mountain Brook Police and Birmingham Police say they were called to Montclair Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a passerby saw the goat. Both police departments tried to catch the goat, but no luck.

The goat has also been seen through the windows of the old Carraway Hospital and Beech Court in Mountain Brook.

Goat on the loose in Mountain Brook.
Goat on the loose in Mountain Brook.(Mollie GIllis Hughes)
Goat seen on ledge of old Carraway Hospital.
Goat seen on ledge of old Carraway Hospital.(Rachel Phillips)
A goat is on the loose in Mountain Brook and Birmingham. This is a picture of him on Montclair...
A goat is on the loose in Mountain Brook and Birmingham. This is a picture of him on Montclair Road.(Casey Schaffer)
Goat on loose in Birmingham/Mountain Brook.
Goat on loose in Birmingham/Mountain Brook.(Rachel Phillips)

Right now, police have yet to ‘get their goat’.

