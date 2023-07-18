Oh My Goat! Birmingham, Mountain Brook Police try to corral animal

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - This story isn’t about The G.O.A.T., but it is a story about a goat that’s been spotted at several locations in Birmingham and Mountain Brook. A viewer says it jumped out of his owner’s car window Monday night.

Mountain Brook Police and Birmingham Police say they were called to Montclair Road around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a passerby saw the goat. Both police departments tried to catch the goat, but no luck.

The goat has also been seen through the windows of the old Carraway Hospital and Beech Court in Mountain Brook.

Right now, police have yet to ‘get their goat’.

