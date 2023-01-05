Birmingham leaders say automated traffic enforcement cameras could help stop exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council is working to help stop exhibition driving by trying to bring more cameras into the city.

Birmingham city councilor, Clinton Woods, said the latest exhibition driving video shows it can be difficult for officers to stop the reckless activity when they are on scene. That’s why he is pushing for automated traffic enforcement cameras.

Woods said Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement cameras passed by state officials last year, but it didn’t happen. But, they are taking it to legislators again in a few months.

These cameras are different from what the city uses now with The Real Time Crime Center. Woods said automated traffic cameras can collect data and create hot spots where exhibition driving is happening. He said these cameras can catch the exhibition drivers on public streets, log the make and model, and see who the car is registered too.

“Having more information, make and model and tag goes a long way towards identifying these vehicles,” Woods said. “There are only so many of these cars they are putting all this money into on the roads in the first place. You know, we are kind of being put in a position to have to be more aggressive with this.”

Woods said the cameras would not be at a cost for the city and can also help with speeding, because they can issue tickets.

The bill has to pass this March in Montgomery for the city of Birmingham to be able to use them.

