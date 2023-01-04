City of Birmingham waiting on 50 speed strips to help deter exhibition driving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now doing an internal investigation after the release of this exhibition driving video.

Birmingham city leaders tell WBRC that BPD officers were there trying to break the scene up, but the participants wouldn’t stop.

Birmingham City Council member, Clinton Woods, said he was disturbed and called it a lack of respect for police when he saw the video.

“You kind of saw how tricky responding to this can actually be, when police come onto the scene,” Woods said. “People are very close to those cars spinning around and sliding. Just the disappointment that people didn’t stop the behavior when police showed up, they wanted to continue on. I even saw a young man jump in front of a police car in attempt to stop the police car.”

Woods said BPD was trying to break up the dangerous activity, but participants kept going. He said councilors get calls weekly from residents complaining about exhibition driving.

“Seeing that video, very concerning,” Woods said. “Just seeing the willingness to put themselves in harms way, they are already close to watching this activity, but then to intentionally jump in front of a BPD vehicle is concerning.”

Birmingham Police have been utilizing portable speed strips to slow down fast driving. The Birmingham Department of Transportation tells WBRC that they’ve ordered 50 more, but there’s no timeline on when they’ll be in.

“It will move it out of areas where we have seen it in the past and help us safe up certain areas,” Woods said. “Hopefully, push that behavior where it can be done without risking so many lives.”

Woods said the strips will be helpful, but they wont be enough. He is pushing for more cameras in the city to help track down drivers in real time.

“When you are dealing with that type of lack of respect, people are not interested in changing that behavior at all, so definitely going to take more than speed strips,” he said.

Officials with Birmingham Police said there is no update on the investigation into the officers’ actions.

Last month, Chief Scott Thurmond told WBRC in an interview that they were seeing less exhibition driving and we are told it is still down, there have just been some recent incidents likely tied to the holidays.

