Birmingham Police revamping recruiting efforts amid low numbers

Chief points towards perception of law enforcement as one of the largest recruiting road blocks
Birmingham's Chief talks about recruiting challenges
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police recruitment numbers have been down for years. Chief Scott Thurmond stresses that this problem isn’t just BPD’s.

He says law enforcement agencies all across the metro and nation are facing this challenge. To counter the problem, the chief is working to revamp his department’s recruiting efforts.

They are putting out new videos through social media. They recently hosted an open house and are actively visiting schools and colleges encouraging individuals to consider a career in law enforcement.

Still, the department only has eight officers graduating the academy at the end of June.

Chief Thurmond says the dangers of the job is one reason for low recruitment.

“That does have some impact, but I think the bigger impact is just how the public perceives the police and do you really want to go into a profession where you are unliked. I think that is a big problem for us right now. So the culture, or way the public sees law enforcement, is definitely a problem and with what has gone on the last few years with ‘defund the police’ had a huge impact on what we are seeing today,” says Chief Thurmond.

Retention has also been a challenge. Many are getting other opportunities due to the training they received as a BPD officer. Many also demanded higher pay after increased work loads due to low staffing numbers.

Now the new budget, which was just passed, gives raises to every city employee, and there is some hope that between longevity bonuses, the cost of living raise, and merit based raises, retention efforts will become easier.

“The Birmingham Police Department will receive about $18 million more funding and then the 5% pay increase that just went in to effect for all the officers and city employees will be huge in both recruiting and in retention as well,” said Chief Thurmond.

A ninth graduate will join the team after more remedial training, and the chief also wants to work with the Board of Education to come up with a pathway into law enforcement for interested graduating students.

