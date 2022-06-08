LawCall
Birmingham Police Department holding recruitment open house

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is holding a recruitment open house Wednesday, June 8 for anyone interested in becoming a police officer in the city.

The open house is an opportunity for interested candidates to meet with command staff and hear from hiring and academy staff about the qualifications to become an officer with the department.

The event will be held Wednesday, June 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Birmingham Police Department Academy located at 401 6th Avenue South in Birmingham.

You’ll also be able to speak one-on-one with recruiters, command staff, training staff, and other officers about their experience with the department.

If you’re interested, you should apply prior to the open house if possible by clicking here. If that’s not possible, the department will have computers available on site to apply while you’re there.

For additional information from the BPD, you can click here.

The department also has a recruitment video which you can watch below:

