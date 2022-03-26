Birmingham Mayor promising police an immediate raise after multiple officers called out because of pay concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor, Randall Woodfin, is promising Birmingham police an immediate cost of living raise after multiple officers called out of work earlier this week because of salary concerns.

Mayor Woodfin spoke to Birmingham police in a virtual town hall, offering a few types of pay increase incentives. He also addressed the “sick out”, saying that not coming to work is going AWOL and is a disservice to the city and fellow officers. He told police that he understands they want more money and that he plans to give it to them.

“I think we have been having a ‘blue flu’ for a long time,” Birmingham City Council Member Darrell O’Quinn said. “Many ,many dozens of positions that have gone unfilled for quite some time. I have been specifically asking the Mayor to come up with a recruitment and retention plan and pay is obviously part of that.”

The Mayor’s plan starts with an immediate guaranteed five percent cost of living increase.

“The workload for BPD officers is a lot higher than what is expected of other police officers in surrounding areas,” O’Quinn said. “We need to at least be competitive with those areas.”

If approved by the city council and Jefferson County Personnel Board after July 1st, employees will also qualify for up to an additional five percent raise based on merit. So, some officers could receive up to 10 percent raise by the end of the year. There will also be longevity payments and the city will pay for an upcoming nine percent increase in health insurance.

“I personally think our public service employees are critically important and deserve the best we can offer,” O’Quinn said.

Birmingham police denied our request for comment on the proposed raises, but many officers on the town hall call asked Mayor Woodfin why they can’t have a 15 to 20 percent raise. Mayor Woodfin told officers he wishes that was possible, but the city doesn’t have the money.

These raises are possible because there is a surplus in the city’s budget for this fiscal year. O’Quinn said he doesn’t know where the surplus is from, but he believes it could be an increase in the city’s sales tax revenue. Council will learn more about the proposal on Monday, March 28th. Depending on the city’s vote, it will go to the personnel board in April for a final vote of approval.

Mayor Woodfin sent WBRC the following statement:

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin on Friday announced he will recommend a 5 percent employee pay raise to the city council on Monday and include 5% merit raises and longevity pay for the new fiscal year that starts July 1. The proposed 10 percent in pay raises would be coupled with a commitment for the city to also cover the cost of a 9% increase in health insurance benefits for employees.

“We appreciate your sacrifice and commitment to serving our residents,” Mayor Woodfin said on a tele-townhall with public safety employees. “Even when the global pandemic raged across our city, you continued to make sure that our residents were protected, supported and experienced uninterrupted service.”

The mayor held three tele-town hall meetings with employees Friday, answering questions from employees with Birmingham Police, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and the Department of Public Works. The initial 5 percent pay raise proposed for the current fiscal year will be presented to a city council committee on Monday and could be considered by the full council as early as Tuesday. If approved by the council, it would then go to the next scheduled meeting of the Jefferson County Personnel Board for approval. The recommended 5 percent merit raise and longevity pay will be included in the mayor’s proposed operating budget presented to the council for the new fiscal year which begins July 1.

