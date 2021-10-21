Man found guilty in Cullman Co. murder; 2 others await trial

Daniel Osborn was killed in 2018. (Jeremy Cline)

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County jurors returned a guilty verdict Thursday against a man accused of murder.

Andrew Jacob Maresh was on trial for the murder of Daniel Ray Osborn, II of Hartselle.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Daniel Ray Osborn, II. We are grateful that the jury was able to see through the many lies of Maresh in returning their verdict of guilty for intentional murder,” said District Attorney Blaylock. “Our office will request Judge Martha Williams to impose the maximum punishment of life against Maresh at his sentencing hearing, which will occur at a later date.

In February 2018, Osborn, was with Maresh and Tyler Hudson at the home of Susan Smith, Maresh’s grandmother, in the Fairview community.

Osborn was shot in the back of the head and killed. The defendants are accused of burying Maresh’s body on the property and staging a cover-up to prevent anyone from knowing that they had killed Osborn.

Shortly after his disappearance, Osborn’s family filed a missing persons report with the Hartselle Police Department.

Jurors heard testimony that the defendants continued to use Osborn’s cellphone to mislead his family, friends, and law enforcement into believing that Osborn was still alive. Approximately seven weeks later, acting on a tip, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office went to the property and recovered Osborn’s body and obtained evidence leading to the indictments issued against Maresh, Hudson, and Smith.

The cases against Hudson and Smith remain pending and will be scheduled for a trial at a later date.

