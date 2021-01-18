State health officials say healthcare workers getting vaccinated after originally declining

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President of the Alabama Hospital Association Dr. Don Williamson said it’s common to see hesitation when it comes to taking a new vaccine, even in healthcare workers.
“With any vaccine there is differential uptake, whether it is measles or whether it is COVID,” Williamson said.
After polling hospitals across the state, Williamson said some hospitals reported around 70% of healthcare workers accepting the vaccine right away, while other hospitals are only seeing 30 to 40% of workers opting to take it.
“Of those with lower acceptance rates initially, what we are hearing anecdotally is many of those healthcare workers are now coming back and wanting to be vaccinated,” Williamson said.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said we are still in phase 1a of the state’s distribution plan, which includes healthcare workers. Williamson said even if we are still in your qualifying phase, it’s not that simple once you’ve turned it down, there may not be enough vaccine.
“The reality is some hospitals have that vaccine to give those healthcare workers,” Williamson said. “Other hospitals are waiting for more vaccine in order to vaccinate those healthcare workers.”
Phase 1A also now includes individuals 75 years or older, which is more than 300,000 people.
“We will absolutely next week have people seeking vaccines for whom it is targeted and they will not be able to get it and it is going to be a large number,” Williamson said.
But, Williamson said people changing their minds is not the reason for slow vaccine rollout. He said it’s just that the demand is higher than supply
“There are over 300,000 people over the age of 75,” Williamson said. “Right now, there’s only 300,000 doses in the state, both for healthcare workers and the target population. Over 100.000 doses have already been given, so there simply isn’t going to be enough vaccine.”
Because vaccine supply is limited, Williamson said to take the opportunity when you can.
“Unless it is medically contraindicated, I would strongly encourage everyone when it is their opportunity to get vaccinated.”
The toll-free COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduling Hotline number is 1-855-566-5333.
People seeking vaccination who are in the current Vaccine Allocation Phase may contact the Jefferson County Unified Command (JCUC) COVID-19 Call Center at 205-85VACC1 (205-858-2221).
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.