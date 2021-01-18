JeffCo Health Dept. to activate vaccination sites Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Health Department will be activate two vaccination sites Monday, January 18 to vaccinate anyone in phase 1a as well as all first responders including law enforcement personnel, firefighters, and volunteer fire & rescue personnel and all people age 75 and older.
The vaccinations will ne distributed by appointment only. Links to the on-line self-registration form are available at jeffcoema.org or at jcdh.org.
Sites will be open from 9am to 4pm and located at Gardendale High School (800 Main St, Gardendale, AL 35071) and inside the JCDH Guy M. Tate building at (1400 6th Avenue S, Birmingham, AL 35233).
JCDH wants to remind people that there are more requests for appointments than available slots, but anyone who misses out will have another chance. Everyone on the Call Center pre-registration list will be sent appointment invitations for upcoming vaccination opportunities.
