Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Ohatchee

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Katelynn Grace Gaddy left the area of Highway 77 August...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Katelynn Grace Gaddy left the area of Highway 77 August 1 and has not returned.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OHATCHEE Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Ohatchee.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Katelynn Grace Gaddy left the area of Highway 77 August 1 and has not returned.


She was last seen wearing a white Nebraska T-shirt and tan shorts. Katelynn has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ohatchee Police Department at 256-283-3074.

