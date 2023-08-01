Search underway for missing 13-year-old girl from Ohatchee

OHATCHEE Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Ohatchee.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Katelynn Grace Gaddy left the area of Highway 77 August 1 and has not returned.

She was last seen wearing a white Nebraska T-shirt and tan shorts. Katelynn has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the Ohatchee Police Department at 256-283-3074.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.