Birmingham Police pay an issue as dozens of officers call out sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It has now been two days of walkouts for Birmingham police officers. We’ve learned mayor Randall Woodfin will be meeting with officers Friday, March 25, 2022, with what the Fraternal Order of Police are saying about the reason behind what officers are calling the “blue flu.”

We have sources telling us this is all about pay and that some officers have been planning this since Sunday, March 20, 2022. Some officers say texts and emails encouraging officers to call out have been circulating because of pay frustration.

I spoke with someone in the F.O.P. and they stress progress toward a raise is being made and while they understand the frustrations, they want officers to continue showing up for their shifts.

Earlier this week, the mayor said he was working on getting officers more pay before the start of next fiscal year, which is in July. But he made clear during that same meeting that there is very little he can do in the middle of a fiscal year.

Several council members also support giving the officers a raise, including Birmingham councilman and public safety chair Hunter Williams.

“The pay scale from what this municipality provides versus what other options are in the metro areas is becoming more and more disparate. It’s becoming more and more divided in a bad way for the citizens of Birmingham and the Birmingham Police Department.”

We have reached out to the Mayor’s office, the F.O.P president, and Birmingham Police Department for comment. None would go on camera or share further comment at this time, but on March 22, 2022, the police department released a statement that read all precincts are adequately staffed to efficiently answer calls and provide quality services for the city of Birmingham.

