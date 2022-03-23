Birmingham’s FOP reports a ‘disproportionate number of officers’ out sick amid pay raise talks with the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On the same day that Birmingham’s Mayor, Randall Woodfin, promised to get police officers a raise, WBRC received multiple reports that officers didn’t show up for work.

Birmingham’s Fraternal Order of Police saying in a statement:

“Unfortunately I’ve heard a disproportionate number of officers are not feeling well and have called in sick. The FOP does not condone any type of “blue flu” or sick out and we are encouraging officers if they are able, to report to work as scheduled.”

WBRC reached out to the Mayor’s office and Birmingham Police to learn how many officers called out sick Tuesday. Birmingham Police responded in a statement:

“All Birmingham Police Department precincts are adequately staffed to efficiently answer calls and provide quality services for the City of Birmingham.”

WBRC sent crews to multiple Birmingham precincts and we did see officers standing outside, but they wouldn’t answer any questions.

Multiple off-duty Birmingham officers also attended the city council meeting on March 22, 2022 to demand more pay. We don’t know if the sick calls and pay concerns are related, but Mayor Randall Wooddin said Birmingham officers are tired and some haven’t gotten days off for two years.

Woodfin said the officers want more money and they deserve it.

“Our men and women deserve a raise,” Mayor Woodfin said. “We as an administration agree. They deserve a raise. They are going to get a raise and I wanted to say that publicly. I appreciate them being here and I wanted to say in front of you all that their issues are our issues. They are not ignored.”

Woodfin said his plan to increase police pay won’t be able to happen until July 1st, when the city’s next fiscal year starts.

