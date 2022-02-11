LawCall
Advertisement

Oneonta daycare director arrested after failing to report child abuse

Oneonta daycare director charged with failure to report child abuse
Oneonta daycare director charged with failure to report child abuse(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a daycare operator in Oneonta has been arrested after failing to report child abuse.

Sheriff Mark Moon says Marlene Lowry is the director of the Lester Memorial United Methodist Church Daycare. Lowry was charged after a daycare worker was charged with abuse of five children.

Lowry was booked into the Blount County Jail and has posted bond.

