Oneonta daycare director arrested after failing to report child abuse

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says a daycare operator in Oneonta has been arrested after failing to report child abuse.

Sheriff Mark Moon says Marlene Lowry is the director of the Lester Memorial United Methodist Church Daycare. Lowry was charged after a daycare worker was charged with abuse of five children.

Lowry was booked into the Blount County Jail and has posted bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.