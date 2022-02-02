Blount County woman charged with alleged child abuse

BLOUNT COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - A woman is out on bond after allegedly abusing at least five kids at a daycare in Blount County.

Lauderdale District Attorney Chris Connolly wanted to preserve the confidentiality of the child victims and their families saying this is a very sensitive and serious case.

He said the alleged abuse happened at Lester Memorial Daycare in Oneonta at the hands of 47-year-old Linda Lou Self.

Connolly said there are at least five known victims.

One of the charges against Self is for aggravated abuse of a child under the age of 6, which is a Class-A felony.

Connolly said the alleged victim is a two-year-old who was abused multiple times over the course of a year.

Some of the incidents were caught on video surveillance at the daycare.

The other four charges of alleged child abuse are for children ages 2 and 3 years old.

It’s unclear what the exact acts of abuse were, but Connolly said the parents noticed behavioral changes in the children.

“The parents are extremely rightfully very upset about what they’ve learned was happening to their children at this daycare. The next step for her will be to appear for formal arraignment where the court will apprise her specifically of the five charges against her, and then after that point it’ll be set for a pretrial conference and a jury trial,” Connolly said.

Connolly said he believes Self had been working at the daycare since 2020.

So far, investigators say there’s no other evidence that any other employees participated in the alleged abuse.

Self’s bond was set for $75,000.

Connolly said Self turned herself in Monday and she is now out on bond.

Parents have reached out to WBRC saying the daycare did not notify them of this indictment or suspected abuse.

One parent said they won’t be sending their child back.

We reached out to the daycare to answer these parents’ concerns, but we were told no one would be available to talk.

