‘Our team cannot continue at the pace we are at’: Chick-fil-A McCalla closes dining room

McCALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - The management team at Chick-fil-A McCalla announced they made a decision to close the dining room because they said they are in a staffing crisis.

They said as they move into the busiest time of the year for the restaurant they are unable to schedule enough team members to provide the excellent service they want to provide.

Here is the full message posted on the restaurant’s website:

An important message from Chick-fil-A McCalla:

We, along with many other businesses, both locally and nationally, are in the midst of a staffing crisis. As we move in to the busiest time of the year for our restaurant, which is September-December, and with both high school and university students returning back to school and football/holiday season quickly approaching, we are unable to schedule enough team members to provide the excellent service that our guests deserve.

The restaurant industry has suffered a great loss since early 2020 and we are not immune to this loss. We are grateful for the support we received from our faithful community throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021.

We are very appreciative, but our team cannot continue at the pace we are at. Our team members are exhausted and there is no relief for them in our roster.

Our team humbly asks for your patience as we recalibrate. We will be closing our dining room on Monday, August 23rd. This decision was not made lightly, as we made every effort to reopen our dining room on July 20th. We will continue serving our guests in the Drive Thru and Mobile Curbside.

We will be sure to communicate any changes in our service level with our community in a timely manner as this information becomes available.

Though we have a slim roster, we are thankful for the best team who have a desire to serve our community. We know that you all have been there for us before, and we know that you will do it again.

We will get back to where we want to be soon, but for now we accept the gift of your grace.

Sincerely,

The Chick-fil-A McCalla Team

