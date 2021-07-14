LawCall
Birmingham woman vanishes in Germany after meeting a man online, family needs help finding her

Two women killed in crash
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of a Birmingham woman says she vanished after leaving the country with a man she met online.

Nicole Denise Jackson was just 21-years old when she left the states in the summer of 2018 in pursuit of love and her music career. Her family said Jackson soon fell off the map and hasn’t communicated with them in 2 years.

Jackson’s family said their efforts to find her have been futile and they are raising money to travel to Germany and find her. The family has set up a gofundme to raise money for expenses.

Click here to help. https://www.gofundme.com/f/5qjnc-help-bring-nicole-home

