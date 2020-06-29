Two suspects in killing of seven people arrive back in Alabama to face capital murder charges

John Legg and Frederic "Rick" Rogers arrive at Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport Sunday night (Source: WBRC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT - Updated June 29 at 5:48 AM
John Legg (Source: WBRC)

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The two men accused of killing seven people and a dog inside a home in Morgan County are back in Alabama and on the way to Morgan County.

John Michael Legg and Frederic “Rick” Rogers as they were being loaded into a Morgan County sheriff’s office vehicle in *Birmingham. A reporter from our sister station in Birmingham briefly talked to the suspects.

Frederic "Rick" Rogers (Source: WBRC)

“Do you have anything to say?”

Rogers, “no comment.”

Legg, “I love you dad. Sorry.”

Both Legg and Rogers are charged with capital murder.

An affidavit is shedding light on the possible motive behind the septuple murder at a Valhermoso Springs home earlier this month.

John Legg's new mugshot after arriving in Morgan County June 28th (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Dept.)

Michael Legg, 19, and Frederic Allen Rogers, 22, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of the seven people killed on June 4. They were arrested in Marion County, Oregon this week. They are waiting for extradition.

[ READ MORE: 2 suspects arrested in connection to Valhermoso Springs septuple homicide ]

According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, investigator Jordan Byrd filed an affidavit stating an unnamed female who had lived at the “club house” said Legg and Rogers became upset a few hours before the homicides.

Frederic "Rick" Rogers (Source: Morgan County Sheriff's Dept.)

The newspaper reports that the two suspects went to athe house to “wipe the slate clean” because several personal firearms were missing and there had been “perceived disobedience” toward a local membership club.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the suspects and three of the victims were part of a local club called “Seven Deadly Sins.”

The victims were identified as Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs; Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs; Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur; Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens; William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville; James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur; and a 17-year-old female whose name was not released.

A dog was also shot and killed at the home.

