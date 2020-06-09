City of Birmingham to vote on Avondale Entertainment District

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City County set a public hearing for Tuesday, June 23, 2020, to consider approving the designation and operation of the Avondale Entertainment District.
That public hearing will take place during the regularly scheduled meeting time at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall.
This would be the fourth entertainment district in Birmingham.
The other three are Uptown, Pepper Place and Five Points South.
The boundaries of the entertainment district allow for open containers of alcohol to be carried outside of establishments, and in turn, increase foot traffic in areas that are developed for music, restaurants and bars.
State law allows Class 1 municipalities in Alabama to have as many as five entertainment districts, leaving Birmingham with two additional districts available for the designation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.