The Flying Biscuit Café: Shrimp and Grits

Creamy Dreamy Southern Style Grits
INGREDIENTS
6 cups water 2 cups quick grits
2 cups half and half ½ cup grated sharp white cheddar cheese
Salt to taste 4 Tbsp. unsalted butter cubed
¼ tsp white pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. In a medium saucepan, combine the water, half and half, salt, and white pepper and bring to a boil.
2. Slowly pour the grits into the boiling water while whisking the entire time to prevent bottom from scorching.
3. Reduce to low heat and continue to whisk often, until think and completely smooth, about 10 minutes.
4. Add white cheddar and allow the cheese to melt. Whisk again to combine.
5. Turn heat off and allow grits to rest 5 minutes. Add butter and stir until completely smooth and silky.
INGREDIENTS
1 Tbsp. olive oil ¼ cup diced roasted red peppers
2 cloves garlic, minced ¼ tsp paprika
½ cup diced onion ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup diced celery ¼ cup basil chiffonade
½ diced carrots ¼ tsp black pepper
1 can (14.5oz) diced tomatoes Salt to taste
½ tsp Tabasco sauce 2 lbs. shrimp. Peeled and de-veined, tail on
¼ tsp Worcestershire sauce Creamy Dreamy Southern style grits
DIRECTIONS
1. Heat oil in a deep sauté pan over medium heat.
2. Add garlic, onion, celery, and carrots and cook until tender
3. Add the tomatoes, Tabasco, Worcestershire, roasted red peppers, paprika, crushed red pepper flakes, basil, black pepper, and salt.
4. Stir to incorporate spices and simmer 20 minutes.
5. Add the shrimp and continue to cook over medium low heat about 4 minutes, until shrimp are pink and the tails curl. Do not leave the shrimp unattended as they are best if they are not over cooked.
6. Ladle over the creamy dreamy grits.
