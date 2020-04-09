Local Dr. needs help making and distributing supplies to area healthcare workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctor David Fieno, a local a cardiologist and internist, has organized neighbors, and other practitioners to secure materials, sew, and distribute masks to healthcare workers who have struggled with finding the proper protective gear.
Fieno has purchased over 3 thousand yards of N-99 surgical drape and the necessary materials and they say they are getting hundreds of masks out per day...but with more help, they count increase that amount.
Among the types of volunteers they need: people who can sew masks and volunteers to make deliveries to hospitals or ship materials and completed masks for out of state requests.
Volunteers, or donations can be found through his website, www.DavidFieno.com. He has a gofundme account set up there, and anyone interested in volunteering can email him at emailfreemaskvolunteers@gmail.com.
