Here’s how a B’ham City Councilor is fighting back against illegally posted signs alongside roadways

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’ve all seen them - signs plastered along the side of the road. And some people have had enough with them.
Birmingham city council member Darrel O’Quinn posted a video of himself cutting signs down, saying they are obstructing traffic at a busy intersection. And he adds they aren’t just a nuisance, they’re illegal.
Whether by nail, rope, staple or tie, illegal advertisement signs affixed to utility poles and traffic signs along Birmingham roadways for some are unsightly.
“Call them trash on a stick,” said O’Quinn.
The signs, according to O’Quinn, violate city code.
“It’s been an issue for a long time - people just going around putting up signs without any permitting or notification. Posting them on utility poles, a lot of times which Alabama power prohibits,” said O’Quinn
O’Quinn even called some of the businesses but said he either got an answering machine or left on hold. His calls had not been returned by the time this article was published.
WBRC also called some of the businesses with illegally posted advertisements. Our calls were answered, but we got two different responses.
One woman claimed she had no knowledge of an advertisement offering to buy houses. She also claimed the number on the plastic advertisement tied to a stop sign was not her number, even through she answered that number when we called.
Another man, who’s phone number was on several green and white tax preparation signs all over Titusville, said he was not aware of the city code and would remove the signs.
Some say the people advertising cash for houses and other items are trying to reduce blight.
“They are not helping address the blight, they are creating blight,” said O’Quinn.
O’Quinn said it’s up to neighbors to be empowered and help enforce the city ordinance.
“I want folks to know they can go out and take them down. Those signs aren’t there legally,” said O’Quinn.
He said once neighbors start taking the signs down, illegal advertisers usually stop putting the signs up.
O’Quinn said he took down about 12-15 signs, which he’s keeping until the businesses call him back.
The cities advertisement ordinance covers all signage including political signs. According to city code, all signs must be posted on private property with the owners consent.
