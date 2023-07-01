LawCall
First Alert Weather: High heat and humidity through the weekend; possible severe afternoon storms

Out the door forecast
Out the door forecast(WBRC)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Dangerously hot and humid conditions are expected to continue this weekend. Heat index values are likely to reach 105 to 112 degrees. Heat exhaustion or heat stroke could occur for those exposed to the heat for too long. Severe storms are possible this afternoon and evening area wide. Threats include damaging winds and large hail.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 pm tonight followed by a Heat Advisory from 9 pm tonight through 9 pm Sunday for West Alabama.

A Heat Advisory continues until 9 pm tomorrow night in East Alabama for Heat index values 105 to 108 degrees.

First Alert Weather Day; Dangerous Heat
First Alert Weather Day; Dangerous Heat(WBRC)
Dangerous heat
Dangerous heat(WBRC)

The onset for severe storms will become more likely this afternoon. The heat ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken through the beginning of the weekend, but dangerous heat is expected for at least one more day with high temperatures ranging from 95-99 and Heat Index Values between 105 to 110 degrees. As moisture continues increasing areas in East Alabama may experience their hottest conditions today.

Severe threat today
Severe threat today(WBRC)

The ridge will continue to weaken through the weekend leading to lower Heat Index and temperatures with increasing rain chances through next week. Still Heat Index Values will still likely reach the 100-105 range through the week ahead. A front will approach the Tennessee Valley by Monday with increasing rain chances.

Going into the mid-week period rain chances will continue increasing as another area of low pressure approaches North Alabama. High temperatures will still be at or above 90-degrees each afternoon.

