First Alert Weather: Isolated severe storms and rain through next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Isolated severe thunderstorms are forecast on Sunday, with additional thunderstorms possible overnight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall and flooding are also possible.

Overnight drier surface air began working into Northeast Alabama. This afternoon another weather disturbance will move east bringing a more southerly wind flow while a stationary front moves north as a warm front affecting mainly counties to the south and west by midday. Clouds will increase from the southwest and a few isolated showers or thunderstorms may begin there, spreading north and east later today. Afternoon highs will average around 90-degrees with light southerly winds.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms will be increasing tomorrow into Monday. Southerly winds will continue increasing moisture and a series of disturbances will affect the area ahead of a front which should arrive Monday. These rain areas may become more organized as the wind flow becomes more west and northwesterly beginning late tomorrow and continuing into the evening.

There may be a brief break from the chance for storms after the front moves through the area Monday night and Tuesday. The unsettled weather pattern is expected to continue next week as the front stalls and moves back north as another warm front Tuesday night into Wednesday. A series of disturbances moving along the front will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the region, some of which could be strong and capable of producing heavy rain.

This is a developing, dynamic weather scenario, however, and exact strength and timing of these storms will vary daily.

