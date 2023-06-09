First Alert Weather: Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Jefferson & Shelby Counties Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Friday!

We continue to track a cold front that has moved through parts of Central Alabama. We are still watching some light moisture to our north traveling to the southeast. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly cloudy with only a few light showers possible. A stray shower can’t be ruled out before 10 a.m., but I think most of us will end up dry this morning.

Temperatures vary depending on where you live. Temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s for parts of Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. It’s slightly warmer to the south with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Air Quality Alert (WBRC)

We want to give everyone who lives in Jefferson and Shelby counties a first alert for reduced air quality today thanks to the leftover wildfire smoke in the air from Canada. A code orange has been issued for reduced air quality that could impact sensitive groups. People with asthma may want to limit their times outdoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activities. The air quality alert will expire tonight.

Besides the air quality alert, I think today will end up nice and quiet. We are looking at decreasing clouds and a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will come from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Dew points should drop later today which should make our humidity levels feel comfortable and dry. If you have any evening plans, we will likely cool into the upper 70s by 7 to 8 p.m. with a mostly clear sky.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

Humidity Levels Return Saturday Evening: The “dry” weather will be short-lived as we wait on our next weather system to impact us over the weekend. The good news is that we’ll start Saturday morning off dry with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We could see some 50s in parts of northeast Alabama. Winds will likely shift from the north to the southwest tomorrow.

It’ll do two things for us. The first thing it will do is remove any lingering smoke/haze that has settled across the state. It will also help to increase our dew points and boost our humidity levels, especially for areas south and west of Birmingham.

We will likely see plenty of sunshine early Saturday morning with clouds increasing during the day. We are forecasting a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. We have introduced a 20 percent chance for a few showers or storms mainly in our southwestern counties. Areas like Pickens, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Tuscaloosa, and Chilton counties have a chance for a few showers or storms mainly after 5 p.m.

A few showers can’t be ruled out for all of Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. If this system moves in faster, we may have to increase our chance of rain for Saturday evening.

Next Big Thing: The big story over the weekend is the threat to see showers and storms on Sunday. We could wake up Sunday morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. It’ll likely be a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures starting out in the upper 60s.

Rain chances will likely increase Sunday afternoon and evening as another disturbance moves into the Southeast. I have increased our rain chance to 70%. We are looking at a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Severe Threat Sunday (WBRC)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk- threat level one out of five- for areas along and north of Interstate 20/59. We will introduce a risk for a few strong or severe storms on Sunday evening capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and large hail up to the size of quarters. Storms will also be able to produce heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. Just make sure you have ways to receive critical weather information Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: The weather pattern will likely become more active for us next week. This is good news for those hoping to get some rain for their lawn and garden. It’s also bad news because storms could become strong or severe throughout next week.

We will enter a pattern called “northwest flow” where a series of disturbances will try to form to our northwest and move towards the southeast. Setups like this can produce intense clusters of storms that produce strong winds. Determining the timing and location of these clusters can be complicated in this pattern, so plan for rain chances to fluctuate as we get new data. I would plan for a very muggy week with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. The heat index will likely climb into the 90s each day.

First Alert Muggy Meter (WBRC)

We could see lingering showers and storms on Monday with rounds of storms possible next Tuesday through Friday. The Weather Prediction Center is showing up to two to three inches of rainfall for most of Central Alabama over the next seven days. We could definitely use the rainfall, so this will be much needed. If it gets really wet, we might have to monitor the threat for flash flooding too.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App on Apple and Android devices for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

