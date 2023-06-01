Grand jury will hear case of mother and son charged in missing Anniston man’s murder

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Keither and Gavin Snider, the mother and son accused of killing 31-year-old DeAngelo Allen in East Alabama, appeared in court Thursday.

Judge Tim Burgess said there was enough evidence the mother and son killed Allen, and they will send the case to a grand jury.

A witness testified at a previous Aniah’s Law hearing that Allen was arguing with both Snider’s before he was killed.

That witness said they heard Keither Snider yell, “Kill him, kill him,” and then she heard several gunshots.

WBRC spoke to the Allen family several times before the arrests, but they could not talk to us on camera Thursday.

Here’s what his mother previously said about how hard this has been for their family.

“I don’t want another mother or another father to go through what we went through. This is a devastating place to be because there is no answers,” says Adisa Pruitt. “There’s no closure. Everyday is unknown. It’s been really rough on our family.”

Keither Snyder has a $350,000 bond, and Judge Burgess says if she does get out, she must stay in constant contact with her attorney. Gavin Snyder will remain in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond.

