Family continues to search for Anniston missing man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been four months since DeAngelo Allen’s family has heard from him. He was last seen in Anniston on Old Coldwater Road. Now, the Anniston Police Department says they believe his disappearance was involuntary, meaning he didn’t leave on his own. As his family continues searching for answers, they’ve worked out a plan to work with the police department.

Both the police department and the Allen family say there have been some communication issues during the ongoing investigation, but their main goal is to find DeAngelo.

His mother, Adisa Pruitt, says the last few months have been a nightmare. She’s asking anyone with any information to contact law enforcement.

“Think about how you would feel if that was your loved one and just do the right thing,” says Pruitt. “Just do the right thing. We just want to find my baby.”

Last week, the Allen family met with the Anniston City Manager and the police chief to discuss more transparency and assistance as the search for Allen continues.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” says Pruitt. “I don’t want another mother or another father to go through what we went through. Every person should matter. Every loved one should matter. The police should treat all missing persons the same. It’s time that we sat down with policies and procedures at the police department.”

Anniston Police Sgt. Jason Hawkins says they don’t have any updates in the case, but they are still following up on all leads they receive.

“Obviously we’re getting tips in and we’re following up on those leads,” says Hawkins. “We’ve gotten a couple that panned out a little bit more than others. And those are the ones we’re focused on.”

The family says Allen’s disappearance is taking a toll on them all, especially his children. His father, Derene Allen, says describes spending Thanksgiving and Christmas without his son as heartbreaking and unfair.

“One of his sons has developed anger issues,” says Allen. “I’m angry. And that’s a terrible feeling because you don’t have an outlet for it.”

Hawkins leads the investigation unit with the department, and he says they have a plan in place to improve the lines of communication with the Allen family.

“There may have been some communication issues in the past, but we’re working on that now,” says Hawkins. “Our goal is to give them weekly updates with anything that’s changed in the case.”

Anniston Police Chief Nick Bowles issued an apology last week to the Allen family. To see it and find out how you can share tips with law enforcement, click here.

