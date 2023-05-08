LawCall
Police charge mother, son with murder in case of missing Anniston man

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators with the Anniston Police Department say two arrests have been made in the murder of 31-year-old Deangelo Allen who has been missing for eight months.

Police say 25-year-old Gavin Snider and 50-year-old Keither Snider were arrested May 5 and charged with murder.

Allen was last seen September 21, 2022 in the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston.

Throughout the investigation, Anniston Police investigators worked countless leads to determine what happened to Allen.

No remains have been found at this time.

According to authorities, Allen knew the suspects.

Both suspects are being held in the Calhoun County Jail with no bond.

Officers say this investigation is ongoing, and details and information surrounding Allen’s death cannot be released to the public.

If you have any information, call the Investigative Division at 256-240-4000.

