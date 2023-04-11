BWWB to reshape its board just days before public hearing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The sponsor of a bill to radically reshape the Birmingham Water Works Board is making changes to his plan just a day before it comes up for a public hearing.

The new version of the Birmingham Water Works bill would still fire all the current board members and change it from a nine-member board to a seven-member board. But now who gets to appoint those board members is changing.

The mayor of Birmingham would get two appointments, and the Birmingham City Council would get two appointments in this new bill, but each of those would have to have an engineering or finance background.

Then, the county commissions of Shelby and Blount counties each get one appointment and the Jefferson County Mayors Association gets one, all for a board that would be required to go through new ethics training and would be paid $1,000 a month to help oversee the utility.

