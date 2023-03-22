LawCall
Rep. Carns introduces bill to change makeup of Birmingham Water Works Board

Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center
Birmingham Water Works Customer Service Center(WBRC FOX6 News)
By Jonathan Hardison
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative Jim Carns (R-Vestavia Hills) introduced a bill Tuesday to change the composition, terms, and qualifications of the Birmingham Water Works Board by converting the utility into a regional board.

HB-177 would end the terms of the current 9 board members on the day the utility is converted to a regional board, and give the mayor of Birmingham the authority to appoint 4 board members, and the Governor the authority to appoint 3.

The Carns bill would require at least 1 board member to have a background in finance, and another in engineering, and require all board members to “be well experienced in business affairs of the complexity of the operation of a water or sewer system.”

HB-177 would also allow elected officials to be appointed to the new regional board, and would ban anyone appointing anyone who’s had a business relationship with the board or worked for a company that does within a 2 year time period from an open appointment.

Under this new plan from Carns, the new regional water works board members would be term-limited to 2 terms of 5 years, and they and all the water works employees would be subject to the state Ethics Act, and the new regional board would be required to publish on its website: “(1) An annual budget in monthly form. (2) Monthly financial statements with comparison to budget. (3) Annual financial statements with comparison to budget. (4) Annual financial statements audited by an independent auditor. (5) A five-year operating plan with annual revisions and appropriate comparisons of actual to plan. (6) A 10-year capital plan.

We reached out to the Birmingham Water Works spokesperson for a reaction and are waiting to hear back.

You can read the proposed bill in its entirety below:

