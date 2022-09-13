Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns.

From Pelham, the three people drove to Boligee because two of the three suspects were from Greene County. Pelham Police were able to use a tracking system to pinpoint the iPad at a home in Boligee. Pelham Police alerted Eutaw Police, and from there Eutaw authorities got a search warrant and found the missing iPad, eight weapons and three suspects. Two of the three are juveniles. Police say the adult is Hakeem Jordan, who faces charges of giving a false name to police and receiving stolen property.

“Oh, it’s very concerning. With all these shootings going on now it’s very concerning, not only to the public, but to us. Traffic stop or anything - we don’t know what we encounter. When you got an assault rifle like this it’s very dangerous,” said Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson.

In addition to the weapons, Eutaw Police also found a bag of marijuana with a street value of around $150. Additional arrests may be on the way, according to Johnson.

