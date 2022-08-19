LawCall
Vincent City Council votes to temporarily abolish police department

The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called meeting on August 18.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has unanimously voted to temporarily abolish the city’s police department after a special called meeting on August 18.

The vote comes after the former police chief and assistant police chief were suspended after an alleged racist text message, which Mayor James Latimer said happened back in June. They were both suspended with paid leave. Vincent’s remaining officer resigned shortly after.

The Vincent City Attorney ruled that the suspended officers could not be terminated.

19 people signed up to speak at the meeting at Vincent Middle High School on Thursday, with many saying they wanted to keep the local department.

Mayor Latimer suggested that the city contracts with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for a law enforcement presence in the city. Mayor Latimer also said that they could conduct interview with potential officers and bring the police department back at a later date.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

