Vincent Chief of Police and Assistant Chief suspended after alleged racist text message

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Council has approved a resolution to pursue termination of its Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.

Vincent Mayor James D. Latimer announced that he had suspended the chief and the assistant chief, but the city council advised the mayor to terminate both of the employees.

“This has torn this community apart,” said District Five Representative Corey Abrams. “It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we do right by people.”

“I am making a motion that this city council advises the mayor to take the action necessary in order to take the steps to terminate both of these employees, because frankly, I personally do not want to see a reward for bad behavior of $16,000 for each person,” said District One Representative Gary Anaker.

The announcement came at the Vincent City Council meeting on August 4, 2022.

Due to the police force now moving down to one officer after the suspensions, the city council voted to disband the police department and get a contract with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement coverage.

The city’s lone police officer, Lee Carden, has been named the interim police chief until the police department officially disbands.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

BREAKING: The Mayor of Vincent, AL is suspending the Chief of Police and the assistant chief, 2 days after we reported the assistant chief is accused of sending a racist text to other members of the police departmenthttps://t.co/0TBLWfXvlr — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) August 5, 2022

The city council is now advising the mayor to terminate both employees pic.twitter.com/SAYyjgf9fc — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) August 5, 2022

The city council has now approved a resolution to pursue termination of the now-suspended Vincent police chief and assistant chief following accusations the assistant chief sent a racist text to other members of the department — Jonathan Hardison (@FOX6Hardison) August 5, 2022

