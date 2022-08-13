Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated

VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated.

The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.

The officers in question are still employees with the Vincent Police Department, but are not on patrol.

A city council meeting will be held on August 18 on if the police department will be defunded.

