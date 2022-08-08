Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses.

“It didn’t surprise me how many people were there, it surprised me how quick it turned to violence. People didn’t even think for a second,” said Buffalo Electric Supply Counter Manager Brian Clark.

Several bullets pierced the Buffalo Electric Supply Company store (WBRC)

The surveillance cameras at Buffalo Electric Supply and Washer and Refrigeration Supply Company captured several cars doing donuts and burnouts. What appears to be a police car even showed up at one point and the lot emptied, but later that night, the crowds returned and the exhibition driving resumed. That’s when things turned deadly.

“It was one car hitting another car, the driver got out of his car and started firing. It happened all in a matter of three seconds,” said Clark.

One employee shared a video he captured just last month showing one driver doing burnouts in broad daylight. Just another reminder that the problem of exhibition driving is only getting worse for some.

“Over the past couple of months it has gotten a lot worse. You can just look at the lines in the street and in the parking lot, even our parking lot, it happens all the time,” said Calvin Osbourne.

Police asked that the company withhold a portion of the video for forty eight hours while they continue their investigation. They have made an arrest after obtaining a warrant for murder.

Ronald White was taken into custody a short time after the shooting. A North Precinct officer observed him outside of a vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident leading up to the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.