Friday morning “exhibition driving” sends five to the hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Five people were hurt last night when they were hit by a car outside a popular Birmingham night club. Police say the driver was quote: “exhibition driving.”

It is essentially driving to show off, doing donuts or squealing tires are just two examples. Birmingham Police say it’s very dangerous and that they have dealt with the issue plenty of times before.

Still the incident Friday morning has one victim just thankful she is alive.

“We coulda been gone with a blink of an eye like I said it happened quick,” said Jada Griggs.

Jada Griggs had just walked out of the airport lounge with her cousin, the two were simply trying to return home but what happened next is something Jada will never forget.

“He was trying to do a donut. From what I saw, the angle I saw and how fast they were pulling off.”

Law enforcement didn’t confirm the donut attempts but did provide more details about the scene that ended with five visiting the hospital and one in critical condition.

“So this is a prime example of someone driving beyond their capabilities. Showing out and losing control of the vehicle,” said Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin of BPD.

Jada considers herself lucky, to only leave with an injured ankle, but she still has several questions.

“I am upset because why would you do that on this road. Anyone who comes down this road knows this road is small. Why would you do that around a group of people that is out here. Why would you do it period? You weren’t using your head and you weren’t thinking about the other people that’s out here,” said Griggs.

At last check BPD still had someone detained, but they’re working to gather more information and confirm whether the detainee was actually behind the wheel.

