One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 7, Birmingham Police were called to the location on report of a person shot.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

BPD says a preliminary investigation has revealed multiple people were in the parking lot at the time, participating in exhibition driving. Officers say a collision led to an argument, and then gunfire. At this time, officers say a total of five people were shot. Two males and two females were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to BPD.

BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers believe there are multiple shooters in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Birmingham Police directly at (205) 254-1764, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

