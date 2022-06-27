LawCall
Childersburg teenager killed in accident

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Childersburg teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Talladega County Saturday, June 25, 2022, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Troopers said the 17-year-old driver was killed when the car left the roadway and struck a tree. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A 19-year-old passenger was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham with injuries, according to investigators.

The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg, in Talladega County at approximately 10:42 p.m.


Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

